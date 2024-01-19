Egypt’S Economic Struggle Amid Red Sea Turmoil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In early 2024, Egypt's Suez Canal saw its income fall by 40%. Houthi attacks in the Red Sea caused this big drop.



This canal is vital for Egypt and global trade. Now, Egypt must rethink its economic plans and find new ways to earn.



This issue goes beyond Egypt, affecting nearby countries too. These countries rely on the canal for moving goods.



This situation shows how local problems can impact the world. Everyone sees the need for strong, varied trade routes.







The International Monetary Fund (IMF ) thinks Egypt's GDP will be $368 billion in 2024. But Egypt owes a lot and must pay back $29.2 billion. This debt is a big challenge for the country.



President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and his team actively strive to stabilize the economy and maintain national tranquility.



The military's significant involvement in the economy prompts scrutiny, directly influencing the government's authority and financial dynamics.



The government actively cuts costs by halting major projects and reducing spending on non-essentials. Nearby conflicts add complexity to these measures.



The devalued Egyptian currency attracts more tourists. However, regional political unrest and conflicts could deter tourism.



In Egypt, the high cost of living and rising prices pose significant challenges, leaving many people in poverty.



Egypt's new plan for 2024–2030 aims to grow the economy. It wants to create jobs, control spending, and save more money from other countries.



The plan focuses on better education and health. This will improve Egyptians' lives.



Egypt's story links local, regional, and global issues. The Suez Cana crisis affects everyone. It shows the importance of working together.



In conclusion, Egypt is trying to keep its economy strong in a changing world.

