2024: Big Boost In Brazil’S Oil Exploration

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Biofuels (ANP) has updated its 2024 investment forecast.



They expect up to $1.96 billion for exploring oil and gas. Notably, the Equatorial Margin might get around $1 billion.



The agency highlights these figures from the Exploration Phase Investment Predictions panel.



They remind us that updates might come from companies with E&P contracts. These figures only include the initial phase of these contracts.







Most of this investment, about 95%, will target offshore basins. This shows Brazil's focus on marine oil resources.



For the Equatorial Margin's offshore basins, the investment could hit $1.09 billion. These basins include the Amazon Mouth, Pará-Maranhão, and others.



The East Margin's offshore basins could see up to $772 million. These basins span from Pernambuco-Paraíba to Pelotas.



Onshore basins are also part of the plan. They expect $100 million in 2024. New frontier basins will get $61 million. Mature basins like Potiguar and Sergipe are set for $39 million.



Drilling will be the main activity in 2024, with $1.71 billion planned for 39 exploratory wells. This makes up 87% of the total investment.



This extensive investment indicates Brazil's commitment to enhancing its energy resources. It shows a strategic push towards strengthening its position in the global energy market.

