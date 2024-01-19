Global Male Toiletries Sector Analysis: Surge In Demand For Organic Ingredients And Packaging Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The

"Opportunities in the Global Male Toiletries Sector" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global male toiletries sector was valued at $18.2 billion in 2022 and is forecast to record a CAGR of 3.3% during 2022-27, and reach $21.4 billion in 2027. In volume terms, the sector is forecast to grow from 4.5 billion units in 2022 to 4.9 billion units in 2027.

The Americas represented the largest region for the global male toiletries sector in 2022, with a value share of 41.7%, followed by Western Europe with 29.6%. In 2022, men's disposable razors & blades was the largest category in both value and volume terms globally, with shares of 63.6% and 75.7%, respectively.

The male toiletries sector in Middle East and Africa is set to record the fastest value CAGR at 6.2% over the forecast period. The top five companies in the global male toiletries sector together accounted for a value share of 67.7% in 2022.

The sector was led by Procter & Gamble, which held a value share of 45.9%, distantly followed by Edgewell Personal Care and Beiersdorf with shares of 11.9% and 4.1%, respectively. The other two leading companies, Societe Bic and Unilever, generated value shares of 3.1% and 2.7%, respectively.

The report provides an overview of current male toiletries scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, distribution, and packaging.

The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.

Key Highlights

With growing concerns around male hygeiene among consumers, there has been an increase in demand for organic ingredients that are additive-free and scientifically supported ingredients in male toiletries products.

Consumers are looking for toxin-free ingredients such as aloe vera, quinoa, and coconut oil. As a result, manufacturers are formulating male toiletries products using naturally sourced and safe ingredients.

The male toiletries industry is highly regulated in terms of labeling, while manufacturers are expected to produce clean-label items with good-quality ingredient formulations. Consumers are increasingly opting for products that provide clear information. Therefore, brands are focusing on strengthening their communication on pack labels, to increase safety in product usage.

Report Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global male toiletries sector, analyzing data from 108 countries. It includes analysis on the following -



Sector overview: Provides an overview of the current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting sector size, growth drivers, the latest developments, and future challenges for each region. This data includes both on-trade and off-trade data.

Change in consumption : Provides an overview of consumption changes in the overall health and beauty industry, including male toiletries products, over 2017-27 at global and regional levels.

High-potential countries : Provides risk-reward analysis of the top two high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development, governance indicators, sociodemographic factors, and technological infrastructure.

Country and regional analysis : Provides a deep-dive analysis of 10 high-potential countries covering value growth during 2022-27, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends. It also includes regional analysis covering the future outlook for each region. Market size includes both on-trade and off-trade data, while only off-trade data is used in company and brand analysis, distribution analysis, and packaging analysis.

Competitive landscape : Provides an overview of the leading brands at global and regional levels. In the next section, the product profile, country-level presence, and market shares of private labels in each region are detailed.

Key distribution channels : Provides an analysis of the leading distribution channels in the global male toiletries sector in 2022. It covers "dollar stores", variety stores and general merchandise retailers, cash & carries and warehouse clubs, chemists/pharmacies, convenience stores, department stores, direct sellers, e-retailers, health & beauty stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, parapharmacies/drugstores, and others. Packaging analysis : The report provides percentage share (in 2022) and growth analysis (during 2022-27) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales of male toiletries products.

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: Sector Overview



Current Scenario and Future Outlook

Global Male Toiletries Sector Overview - What Are the Growth Factors, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors?

Regional Male Toiletries Overview - What Are the Growth Factors, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors? Key Challenges in the Global Male Toiletries Sector

Part 2: Shift in Health & Beauty Value Share Patterns



Change in Value Share Levels in the Overall Health & Beauty Industry, 2022-27 Reasons for Shift in Consumption Patterns

Part 3: Identifying High-Potential Countries by Region



Analysis of 10 Countries on the Basis of Risk-Reward Analysis (Market Assessment, Economic Development, Sociodemographic Factors, Governance Indicators, and Technological Infrastructure)

Part 4: Country Deep Dive



High-Potential Country Analysis Future Outlook

Part 5: Competitive Environment



Leading Companies by Value - Global

Leading Companies and Brands Share Analysis - Global Leading Companies and Brands Share Analysis by Region

Part 6: Competitive Landscape - Market Analysis

Part 7: Market Share of Private Labels



Private Labels' Share Analysis by Region Private Labels' Share Analysis by Category

Part 8: Key Distribution Channels

Share of Key Distribution Channels - Global and Regional Level

Part 9: Key Packaging Formats



Growth Analysis by Key Pack Material and Pack Type Growth Analysis by Closure Type and Primary Outer Type

Part 10: Select Industry Metrics



Global Patent Filings

Global Job Analytics Global Deals

Company Coverage:



Procter & Gamble

Edgewell Personal Care

Beiersdorf

Societe Bic Unilever

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets