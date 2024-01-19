USD 1.78 Billion Growth In IT Market In Qatar From 2022 To 2027 Growth Driven By Increased Adoption Of Mobility Solutions - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

The adoption of mobility solutions is driving Qatar's IT market growth, supported by expanding wireless networks. Crucial for government operations, mobility facilitates data collection, unified communication, and e-government, aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030's digital transformation.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IT Market in Qatar 2023-2027

It enables seamless data sharing, fostering financial inclusion through m-commerce, mobile banking, and apps. Developers rely on IT services like Backend as a Service (BaaS) and web-integrated development environments (IDEs), streamlining mobile app development and user experience.



Data privacy and security concerns

pose significant challenges to cloud services adoption, particularly in public clouds.





The IT market is segmented by Product (Services, Hardware, and Software), and End-user (Government organizations, Large enterprises, and SMEs).



The services segment will be significant during the forecast period. This expansion is driven by increased spending on IT services and IT infrastructure, attributed to the adoption of advanced solutions like cloud computing, mobility, big data, analytics, IoT, and virtualization. As a result, there is a growing need for robust IT support for enterprise platforms, leading to a shift toward IT-as-a-service models. Budget constraints in Qatar's defense IT sector are also contributing to the demand for cost-effective solutions, prompting the IT industry to focus on reducing the total cost of ownership. The rapid embrace of emerging technologies, particularly cloud computing, is propelling the growth of this segment in the forecast period. This growth is supported by initiatives such as Qatar Science & Technology Park, IT education and training, Startups, Innovation hubs, Digital economy, IT regulations, E-commerce, IT market trends, and IT partnerships and collaborations, which are shaping Qatar's IT.

Key Companies in the IT Market in Qatar include

3M Co., Accenture Plc, Acer Inc., Almana Soft WLL, Apple Inc., Argus Technologies WLL, Ascentsoft, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Infosys Ltd., InterGlobe Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., JAS Business Systems, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., QBS LLC, Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, Sonata Software Ltd., Synergy Technology Solutions W.L.L

