Dusk Mobile Expands To U.S. Market, Establishing New Office In Mountain View, California

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) A significant milestone in the company's growth and commitment to delivering next-generation field service management software globally.

- Alan King, CEO of Dusk MobileMOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dusk Mobile, a pioneering field service management software company based in Melbourne, is excited to announce its expansion into the United States market with the opening of a new office in Mountain View, California. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the company's growth and commitment to delivering next-generation software solutions globally.Founded in Melbourne, Dusk Mobile is at the forefront of innovation in field service management. The company's flagship product, the Dusk IOP, offers a comprehensive suite of features including industry leading field service management, project management, and time & attendance capabilities. The software is designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and improve service delivery for businesses across various industries.The expansion into the U.S. is fuelled by the company's successful collaboration with U.S. software partners, showcasing a series of integrations that enhance the Dusk IOP's functionality. These integrations with CRM, Finance, HR, and Storage solutions are tailored to meet the diverse needs of mid-market operations leaders, offering them a seamless and integrated experience."Our expansion to the United States is a significant step towards achieving our vision of global reach and impact," said Alan King, CEO of Dusk Mobile. "The new office in Mountain View will not only bring us closer to our U.S. partners and clients but also enable us to tap into the innovative spirit of Silicon Valley. We are committed to empowering operations leaders in the mid-market with our comprehensive and integrated solutions."The Mountain View office will serve as a hub for Dusk Mobile's U.S. operations, providing local support and fostering closer relationships with clients and partners in the region. The company is excited to bring its expertise and innovative solutions to the U.S. market, where there is a growing demand for advanced field service management tools.About Dusk Mobile:Dusk Mobile, a leader in advanced field service management solutions, is dedicated to optimizing business operations and enhancing customer experiences worldwide. Founded in Melbourne, Australia, the company has set new industry standards with its flagship product, the Dusk IOP. This innovative software epitomizes cutting-edge technology in field service management. Committed to technological excellence, Dusk Mobile empowers organizations across diverse sectors to deliver superior field services, building lasting customer relationships.Media Contact:...

Media Relations

Dusk Mobile

+61 3 8679 2208

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube