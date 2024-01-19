2 Severely Injured In Bowie County Truck Accident

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOWIE COUNTY, Texas, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, is reporting on a truck accident involving an 18-wheeler that occurred in Bowie County on January 4, 2024 at around noon. The resulting accident left

Corine and William Pledger , both 76 years old, with suspected severe injuries.

Details About the Bowie County Truck Accident:

Corine and William Pledger were traveling southbound in a Ford F-150 in the right-hand lane of U.S. Highway 59, slightly north of the southern Eylau Loop Road intersection, when the incident occurred. As they slowed down to make a right turn into a parking lot, a southbound 18-wheeler towing a trailer changed lanes from the left-hand southbound lane to the right-hand lane behind their pickup truck.

For unknown reasons the 18-wheeler reportedly was unable to control its speed, leading to a collision with the back-end of the pickup truck. The impact caused the pickup to veer off the west side of the roadway and into a drainage ditch, where it rolled onto its left side before coming to a stop upright.

Both Corine and William Pledger sustained suspected severe injuries and were promptly transported to a local medical facility by EMS for immediate treatment. No other injuries have been reported.

