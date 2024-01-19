Ireland Launches Legal Challenge Against UK Over N. Ireland Amnesty Law

(MENAFN- IANS) Dublin, Jan 20 (IANS) Ireland has started a legal case against the UK over an amnesty law concerning former soldiers during the decades-long violence in Northern Ireland, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) said.

The Irish government lodged the application on Wednesday, arguing that certain provisions are not compatible with the European Convention, the ECHR said on Friday in a statement. The law came into force in September 2023.

The UK side has proposed immunity from prosecution for British soldiers during a conflict in Northern Ireland that lasted from the late 1960s to 1998, Xinhua news agency reported.

It has argued that the prosecutions linked to events up to 55 years ago are unlikely to succeed.

