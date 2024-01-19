SCDC Inks Premier Location Contract For Its First Houston Multifamily Project

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is excited to announce the signing of a contract for the first of six premier locations in the Greater Houston Metropolitan area for the construction of SCDC multifamily communities to meet the planned first year of construction goals.This initial Class-A multifamily development, Tranquil Tavern Villas , will be located along I-45 North just south of Grand Parkway and will contain approximately 78 units of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom luxury apartment homes. This prime location is easily accessible to over 275,000 daily travelers while being near areas such as The Woodlands, George Bush Intercontinental Airport; and ExxonMobil, HP, Southwestern Energy, and FedEx campuses that employ over 15,000 combined.On an already prepared site, this setting will be a paradise for residents with Class-A luxury amenities, including a large detention pond with a water fountain feature. Tranquil Tavern Villas will be nestled in a highly desirable neighborhood containing a vibrant community of professionals and families, offering easy access to I-45 North to quickly reach such popular destinations as Top Golf, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Old Town Spring, multiple upscale shopping options, and exclusive fine dining.After months of careful examination of multiple potential locations utilizing a comprehensive list of selection criteria, SCDC is confident that this location will provide residents with everything they require for a high-quality lifestyle close at hand. The entire Houston staff gathered, as pictured, for the momentous signing occasion.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) offers Class-A Apartments that provide a luxurious and eco-friendly living experience. SCDC follows a Social Community EngineeringTM approach to ensure that tenants get unparalleled amenities at moderately affordable prices. The professionally interior-designed, fully furnished multifamily units are staged to evoke a million-dollar home ambiance, reflecting SCDC's commitment to excellence and Environmental Social Governance. The meticulously designed luxury communities prioritize comfort, convenience, and well-being, fostering a sense of belonging and promoting a sustainable lifestyle for residents. SCDC is committed to creating an opulent atmosphere, ensuring tenants enjoy their living experience.About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC)S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit .All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.

