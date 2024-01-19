Gordon Mckernan Welcomes LSU Sprinter Alia Armstrong To His NIL Roster

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

McKernan unveils his latest NIL partnership with LSU track and field sprinter Alia Armstrong.

- Gordon McKernanBATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan proudly announces his latest Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) partnership with Alia Armstrong , an accomplished sprinter for Louisiana State University's (LSU) track and field team. Armstrong joins fellow LSU sprinter, Sean“Squirrel” Burrell , as one of McKernan's student-athlete partners.Armstrong's track and field journey started at St. Katharine Drexel Prep in New Orleans, where she earned four state titles at the 2019 and 2018 LHSAA State Championships. Her mother, Alicia, was a hurdler at Mississippi State University and played a pivotal role in shaping Armstrong's path by volunteering as the hurdles coach for her high school track team. This family legacy of excellence laid the foundation for Armstrong's remarkable performance.Armstrong has received several accolades as a college athlete, including being crowned the SEC Champion over the 100m hurdles in 2023. Notably, she set personal and school records with an impressive time of 12.40 seconds, ranking fourth all-time in collegiate history.McKernan expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership. "Alia embodies the spirit of excellence we value at the firm. We're privileged to support her journey and contribute to her continued success both on and off the track," said McKernan.Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.

