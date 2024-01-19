CEO Curtis Anderson Breaks Down Nursa Mission With Nasdaq

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CEO Curtis Anderson Breaks Down Nursa's Mission with Nasdaq

Nursa - Download the app today and find PRN jobs for registered nurses (RNs), licensed practical nurses (LPNs), certified nursing assistants (CNAs), and allied health workers

Nursa is a digital online platform that provides flexible PRN job opportunities for nurses while healthcare facilities benefit from access to qualified nurses

MURRAY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“What we've built allows for more stable and direct communication.” - Curtis Anderson, CEO of NursaSit down with Curtis Anderson, CEO and founder of Nursa.What is Nursa? It's a digital online platform that provides flexible PRN job opportunities for nurses while healthcare facilities benefit from access to qualified nurses, lower recruitment costs, and improved efficiency in staffing.In this exclusive interview with Kristina Ayanian, host of Nasdaq, Anderson dives into how Nursa makes it easier for healthcare facilities to find the coverage they need on short-term notice by hiring qualified nurses looking for part-time or flexible work. Simultaneously, Anderson explains how Nursa enables nurses to effectively manage their schedules, facilitate the financial needs of their families and homes, and continue to serve patients. By doing so, Nursa aims to significantly improve patient care and outcomes while providing flexible job opportunities for nurses.See how Nursa is streamlining the communication and scheduling process by putting the power back in the hands of healthcare professionals-watch the video and get the whole conversation here . To download the app click here , or for more information about Nursa visit our site today .

