Spirit Realty Capital Shareholders Approve Realty Income Merger

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO and DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O ) ("Realty Income"), The Monthly Dividend Company®, and Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:

SRC ) ("Spirit"), today announced that Spirit stockholders approved all of the proposals necessary for the closing of the previously announced merger pursuant to which Realty Income will acquire Spirit. No approval of Realty Income shareholders is required in connection with the merger.

At the special meeting of

Spirit

stockholders held today, approximately 99.8% of the votes cast were voted in favor of the merger, which represented approximately 86.4% of the outstanding shares of

Spirit

common stock.

The final voting results on the proposals voted on at the special meeting will be set forth in Spirit's Form 8-K filed with the

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

("SEC") after certification by its inspector of election.

The merger is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on January 23, 2024. Under the terms of the merger agreement,

at the closing of the merger, Spirit

common shareholders will receive 0.762 newly-issued Realty Income common shares for each Spirit common share they own immediately prior to the effective time of the merger. In addition, at the closing of the merger, all of Spirit's outstanding shares of Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock will be exchanged for shares of Realty Income Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, which are expected trade under the symbol "O PR" on the New York Stock Exchange.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 643 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 55-year operating history and increased the dividend 123 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O ). Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at

.

About Spirit Realty

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC ) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, Spirit's diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries. As of September 30, 2023, Spirit's properties were approximately 99.6% occupied.

Forward-Looking Statements

