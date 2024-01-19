(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ven, Front Man of VenrezMIAMI, FL, USA, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wake Up! Music Rocks starts off 2024 with a bang and announces the signing of Rock Band Venrez to the Label!Miami, FL - Wake Up! Music Rocks, a division of Wake Up! Music, a leading independent record label, is excited to announce the signing of Los Angeles band, Venrez, a dynamic and electrifying rock band. With their unique blend of hard rock, punk, and metal, Venrez has been making waves in the music industry and is now ready to continue their voyage with Wake Up! Music.Formed in 2009, Venrez has been making a name for themselves with their high-energy live performances and powerful music. The Venrez rock band is comprised of Ven (as he is known to his friends) on lead vocals, Jason Womack on guitar and backing vocals, who has played with such acts as Fuel and Juliette Lewis and the Lick's; Victor Singer on drums who provides the powerful beat; and Gabe Maska on bass whose undeniable talent has resulted in him becoming a fixture on the Sunset Strip.The band has released four albums to critical acclaim and has toured extensively, sharing the stage with legendary acts such as Slash, Alice Cooper, and mega bands including Buckcherry, Fuel, Hardcore Superstar, Michael Schenker, and punk legend Richie Ramone. Though the lead singer Steven Berez entered the music business later in life, he is showing the world how it is done. Venrez has won a global following on their own terms by doing it the hard way, sweating it out in front of packed houses the world over.Wake Up! Music is known for its commitment to supporting independent artists and providing a platform for them to reach a world-wide audience of Nu Music Listeners. The label's founder and CEO, Pepper Gomez, expressed her excitement about the new partnership with Venrez, stating, "We are elated to have Venrez join the Wake Up! Music family. Their music is profound, energetic, and truly embodies the spirit of rock and roll." She feels that Venrez and their unique rock sound will not only fit in at the Label, but will also thrive with the freedom that the Wake Up! Music, which focuses only on new music, offers its artists to create.Venrez says,“The band is thrilled to have signed a record deal with Wake Up! Music Rocks as well as the soon to be released first single from our new EP title track with music video 'Sip The Cup'.”Venrez will release a 6 song EP commencing late February, 2024. Produced by platinum and Grammy award winning, Malcolm Springer and mastered by Ted Jensen, the music video will be directed and shot by Hollywood cinematographer, Domonick Giorgianni of Domino Effect Productions domsnuts. Tour date announcements will follow.The signing of Venrez to Wake Up! Music marks an exciting new chapter for the band and their fans. With the label's support, Venrez will have the opportunity to reach an ever growing audience and continue to make their mark in the music industry.For more information on Venrez and Wake Up! Music, please visit their respective websites. Follow Venrez on social media for the latest news and updates.Contact Venrez at: venrezthebandVenrez Management can be contacted at:Bob ChiappardiConcrete Entertainment Inc.3473 Milford DriveThompson's Station, TN 37179212-645-1360 x126...Venrez' Label - Wake Up! Music Rocks can be contacted at:Pepper Gomez...wakeupmusicgroup

