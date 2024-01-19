Global Gaming Data Announces Global Launch Of Digital Lottery Game Development And Management Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Bin TuTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global Gaming Data , an emerging U.S. based technology company, is pleased to announce their entry into the digital lottery game development and management sector.Global Gaming Data's senior management team has a combined 40+ years of experience delivering lottery related services to digital media groups around the world. The company plans to leverage their technical skill set and experience to offer innovative and secure digital lottery games to official state and national lottery operators in domestic and international markets.Bin Tu, the head of Global Gaming Data's technical development processes, previously worked as a lead software development engineer for Lockhead Martin before starting a nearly two-decade long practice of developing and managing lottery based back-end and through put software. Tu's lottery data products are estimated to have been utilized by individual digital consumers across the globe over 4 billion times since 2005."I am excited to bring our team's unrivaled experience in lottery data product expansion to the official lottery game development and management sector. Our technology is positioned for massive adoption moving forward. Global Gaming Data is uniquely positioned to leverage against customized lottery game development for official state and international lottery game operators, adding speed, efficiency, and security at a fraction of the cost lottery game operators have experienced in the past," added Tu.Lottery game operators around the world are rapidly moving towards embracing digital lottery products to enhance their traditional paper lottery ticket offerings. Global Gaming Data offers lottery game operators turnkey solutions addressing inefficiencies, bringing robust digital lottery game offerings that will be developed and operated in compliance with all applicable laws, rules and regulations.Mark Gustavson, a managing partner of Global Gaming Data, said, "We announce our entry in the lottery game development and management space address current sector impenitents that seem symptomatic of technological paroxysms of current . Global Gaming Data is working with individual state operators, as well as international operators, to bring advanced digital lottery game solutions to life."Lottery game operators interested in discussing Global Gaming Data's lottery game development and operation offerings can contact John Brier at ...About Global Gaming Data, LLC:Global Gaming Data, LLC, is a Florida based technology company founded by Bin Tu, John Brier and Mark Gustavson. The company focuses on delivering world class data feeds and services across a variety of sectors to digital publishers around the world. For more information visit GlobalGamingData

