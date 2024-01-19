DOJ Report Confirms Early Findings By Attorney Thomas J. Henry In Uvalde Shooting Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DOJ Cites "Cascading Failures" in Police Response, Determines Shooting Could Have Been Stopped Sooner

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 18 months after the tragic school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has released a 575-page report detailing critical failures by law enforcement and other officials responding to the massacre.

The report and its findings reflect those made by Thomas J. Henry and his law firm early on in their own investigation of the tragedy. Thomas J. Henry took immediate action to gather and preserve evidence concerning the shooting as he represents six victims and families who survived or lost loved ones to the shooting.

"Much of our discovery process has focused on the various factors and failures that allowed this massacre to occur," said Thomas J. Henry. "Sadly, this report echoes many of our own findings that seem to show catastrophic failures by law enforcement and other officials at the scene."

In its report, the Department of Justice details "cascading failures" before, during, and after the shooting, including failures in trainings and policies, a "haphazard" initial response, "no urgency" in setting up command posts, lapses in leadership and communication, and a failure to immediately treat the shooting as an active shooting situation.

The report further details how responders "failed to act promptly even after hearing gunshots around 12:21 p.m.," nearly 50 minutes after first law enforcement officials arrived at the scene. Instead, law enforcement left children in the room with the shooter for 77 minutes before finally engaging.

Failing to immediately engage the shooter is in violation of standard law enforcement practices that have been in place since the Columbine high school shooting 25 years ago.

Thomas J. Henry is exploring all available legal actions against all responsible parties for possible constitutional rights violations, gun law violations, and violations of laws, policies, and procedures pertaining to school safety.

Thomas J. Henry also represents several victims of the mass shooting at Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church that occurred November 5, 2017. In February 2022, a U.S. Federal Judge returned a $230,000,000 verdict against the United States government for its role in that shooting.

About Thomas J. Henry

Thomas J. Henry is the founder and owner of Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC, one of the nation's leading personal injury firms. For nearly 30 years, the firm has fought to secure justice and compensation for individuals who have lost loved ones due to the negligence of others and to prevent similar instances of wrongful death from occurring again.

Thomas J. Henry has been named a lifetime member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, a Top 100 Trial Lawyer by the National Trial Lawyers, and a lifetime charter member of Rue Ratings' Best Attorneys of America. He has also earned a reputation for securing meaningful results for his clients.

Thomas J. Henry has built his success on helping injured people across Texas, the United States, and the world. The success he has achieved as an attorney allows him and his firm to help those struggling with poverty, natural disasters, access to education, and political repression and violence.

