Collaborative Family Law Association Of St. Louis Joins Divorce With Respect Weektm Initiative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Divorce With Respect Week 2024 will run from March 4-8

The Collaborative Family Law Association of St. Louis is joining divorce professionals nationwide in offering up to three 30- minute free divorce consultations.

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Collaborative Family Law Association of St. Louis has joined Divorce With Respect Week TM 2024 running from March 4-8.For the duration of the week, The CFLA is joining divorce professionals nationwide in offering up to three 30-minute free divorce consultations for anyone seeking to better understand the divorce process and their options for how they mightdivorce.Divorce With Respect Week originated in California and has grown to become a national movement aimed at providing information about Collaborative Divorce or Mediation as alternatives to traditional divorce litigation. Collaborative Divorce and Mediation are no-court options that focus on the goals and interests of each party and reaching a resolution to their case without going to court.Members of the Collaborative Family Law Association of St. Louis will offer these consultations for residents of St. Louis and throughout the state of Missouri between March 4 and 8. To book a free consultation, visit .The Collaborative Family Law Association of St. Louis is a not-for-profit organization of attorneys, mental health, and financial professionals who specialize in helping divorce couples to find a better way to untie the knot through the collaborative divorce process. The CFLA is joining Divorce With Respect Week as part of a national effort to build awareness of the Collaborative Divorce process as an alternative to expensive and emotionally taxing court battles.

Tim Crouch

The Crouch Group

+1 940-383-1990

email us here