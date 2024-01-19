Polyvinyl Chloride Prices, Trend & Forecasts | Provided By Procurement Resource

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) PVC, or polyvinyl chloride, is a synthetic resin and a thermoplastic polymer. Polyvinyl Chloride is one of the most widely used polymers in the world due to its versatility. Acids, salts, and lipids are few chemicals against which it is recognised for possessing chemical resistance.

Polymerisation, a process, is used to produce polyvinyl chloride. PVC is the third most widely produced synthetic plastic polymer worldwide.

The top five producers of polyvinyl chloride are China, the US, India, Japan, and Germany. Italy and Turkey are the top importers, on the other hand.

The industrial applications of polyvinyl chloride, such as those in construction, transportation, electronics, healthcare, and packaging, have an impact on its price trend.

Key Market Players:

. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd

. Formosa Plastics Corporation

. Occidental Petroleum Corporation

. LG Chem Ltd.

. Reliance Industries Limited

News and Events:

. January 2021: Shintech announced a capital investment of USD 1.25 billion in January 2021 to support Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd's integrated PVC business. Shintech Inc., its US affiliate, will be able to enhance production capacity due to this investment. Shintech estimates that it will be able to produce 5.62 million metric tonnes of PVC each year.

