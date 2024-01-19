Polypropylene Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided By Procurement Resource

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) Polypropylene is an industrial synthetic polymer that is obtained mainly by oil refining or natural gas processing. It is obtained as a byproduct which is a colourless gas and has a light petroleum-like Odor. Various monomers of C3H6 atoms undergo polymerization to form a linear structure of hydrocarbons arranged in chain-like order. Its melting point measures around 160° C and can be moulded into any shape and size.

It is a versatile, strong, and durable polymer with high tensile strength and resistance to fatigue. The material is flexible and, thus, stands as an excellent alternative to other plastics varieties that prevails in the global market. It is an industrial plasticizer that is used in several industrial domains, including electrical, electronic, plastics, polymers, and medical etc.

Request for Real-Time Polypropylene Prices: https://procurementresource.com/resource-center/polypropylene-pp-price-trends/pricerequest

The key exporting countries that import Polypropylene are Germany, South Korea, and the Netherlands. On the other hand, the key exporting countries include India, the United States, and Vietnam.

Key Details About the Polypropylene Price Trend:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Polypropylene price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.

The Polypropylene Price Trends , including India Polypropylene price, USA Polypropylene price, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting Polypropylene Price Trend:





Polypropylene is an industrial polymer with several commercial applications and is incorporated in several domains, including food packaging, households, medical, automobiles, automotive, electrical, electronics, etc. The polymer is a tough, transparent, flexible, and durable material that best fits different industrial requirements. It is used to manufacture plastic bags, packaging films, and sheets that are used in the food industry. It is also used to make disposable bottles to store liquid substances.

Moreover, derivatives attained from Polypropylene, such as High-Density Polypropylene or HDPE and Low-Density Polypropylene or LDPE, are used to manufacture car batteries, pharmaceutical drug bottles, pots, plastic pails, lids, and more. It is a reusable material that can also be associated with the textile and fabrics industries, where it is used in manufacturing rugs, carpets, and much more.



Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

INEOS Capital Limited

Dow Chemical Company

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

BASF SE Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

Key Players:About Us:

Procurement Resource offers in-depth research on product pricing and market insights for more than 500 chemicals, commodities, and utilities updated daily, weekly, monthly, and annually. It is a cost-effective, one-stop solution for all your market research requirements, irrespective of which part of the value chain you represent.

We have a team of highly experienced analysts who perform comprehensive research to deliver our clients the newest and most up-to-date market reports, cost models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which help in streamlining the procurement process for our clientele. Our team tracks the prices and production costs of a wide variety of goods and commodities, hence, providing you with the latest and consistent data.

To get real-time facts and insights to help our customers, we work with a varied range of procurement teams across industries. At Procurement Resource, we support our clients, with up-to-date and pioneering practices in the industry, to understand procurement methods, supply chain, and industry trends, so that they can build strategies to achieve maximum growth.

Company Name: Procurement Resource

Contact Person: Amanda Williams

Email: -- Toll-Free Number: USA & Canada – Phone no: +1 307 363 1045 | UK – Phone no: +44 7537 132103 | Asia-Pacific (APAC) – Phone no: +91 1203185500

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA