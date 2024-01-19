Polylactic Acid (PLA) Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided By Procurement Resource

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) Polylactic Acid (PLA) (C3H4O2)n is a bio-plastic synthetic polymer compound that comprises repeated monomers in its molecule. It is a biodegradable alternative to synthetic polymers in the global market. It is chemically synthesized from the lactic acid that undergoes fermentation from plant matter under precise and controlled conditions. The monomer of lactic acid then forms a ring-like structure through the polymerization process and hence, is structured as PLA.

The compound reduces toxicity that prevails in nature. It is biocompatible, has better encapsulation properties, and has excellent thermal and barrier properties, making it a great choice for designing plastic products on a wide range.

India, Vietnam, and the United States are the key importing countries to import Polylactic Acid (PLA). On the other hand, the key exporting countries that export the same are Thailand, China, and Germany.

Polylactic Acid is a biodegradable polymer with wide-scale applications across several sectors in the global market. It is primarily used in the manufacturing and designing medical implants, like stents and drug dispensers, that can be easily decomposed over time. The compound is utilized in manufacturing films, membranes, scaffolds, and nanoparticles that are used in the medical industry.

Additionally, PLA is used in manufacturing packaging and cutlery products that are designed by the food and packaging industry. The products that are produced using PLA are eco-friendly and non-toxic in nature; hence, there is an increase in their usage in the global market.



Date: February 22, 2023- Praj Industries, Pune, has pioneered the production of bio-plastic materials, using Polylactic Acid (PLA) as part of its Bio-PrismTM portfolio, at Jejuri, Pune.

