“Umm Kulthum And The Golden Era” In Bahrain For The First Time

“Umm Kulthum and the Golden Era”, showcasing the extraordinary talent and mesmerizing voice of Umm Kulthum that has captivated audiences worldwide. Hosted at the prestigious Bahrain National Theatre, renowned for its significant performances and artistic luminaries, the Al Dana Theatre organizes an exceptional performance for a limited audience to experience this unique spectacle.

After more than three years since the debut of the musical“Umm Kulthum and the Golden Era” at London's Palladium theatre, producer and writer Mona Khashoggi has realized her dream of bringing this West End production to the Arabian Gulf region. As part of the 18th edition of the Spring of Culture, Khashoggi's play, which garnered a standing ovation, will grace the Bahrain National Theatre on January 25th and 26th, 2024.

Having achieved success in one of London's most prestigious theaters, Khashoggi pursued bringing the musical to the Arab world, with sold-out performances at Dubai Opera in 2022 and Ithra in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2023. Mona Khashoggi deliberately chose the title“Umm Kulthum and the Golden Era” to celebrate icons like Muhammad al-Qasabji, Muhammad Abd al-Wahhab, Tahia Carioca, and the persona of Umm Kulthum herself.

Featuring a repertoire of Umm Kulthum's iconic songs performed by the renowned Syrian opera singer Lubana Al-Quntar, the musical chronicles the early life and modest beginnings of Umm Kulthum, leading up to her transformation into the Star of the Orient.

The cast includes Jordanian actor Hani Dahshan portraying the trio of Muhammad Al-Qasabji, Dr. Al-Hafnawi (Umm Kulthum's husband), and musician Muhammad Abdel-Wahhab. Olivier-nominated actor Sharif Afifi takes on the roles of Ahmed Rami and Sheikh Abu Al-Ela Muhammad.

Organized by the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, the Shaikh Ebrahim bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Center for Culture and Research, Mona Khash Productions, Al Dana Amphitheatre, and many other sponsors.

Khashoggi is planning to take the show to many other western and eastern countries on the upcoming years.