Flocksy Launches Flat Rate Virtual Assistant Subscription Service And A Brand New Website

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Flocksy has doubled down on their commitment to making creativity accessible to all and they are making it even easier with a new website

PAWCATUCK, CT, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Flocksy , the largest provider of unlimited creative services on the web, is thrilled to add new services to their lineup just in time for the launch of their new website, Flocksy.FLOCKSY LAUNCHES NEW VIRTUAL ASSISTANT SERVICE AND ADDS CANVA + FIGMA FILE DELIVERYNever content with“good enough”, the team behind Flocksy has been hard at work finding new ways to pump up the platform's value to its clients. The latest addition, a new virtual assistant service, is already garnering appreciation from platform users. Flocksy's virtual assistants can help with just about any project imaginable from conducting research on business competition or market interest in a new product idea to scheduling appointments or pushing out fresh content to social media accounts.The new virtual assistant subscription service has already been added to Flocksy's Gold and Platinum plans (that already come with Unlimited Graphic Design and more) and clients are taking full advantage of the extra help to power through their lengthy list of business tasks. So, who are the virtual assistants? Flocksy's own multi-talented team of creatives, of course!The handpicked professionals at Flocksy are proving just how versatile and talented they truly are by producing excellent results for clients using the new virtual assistant service. Current subscribers just need to fill out a project brief with the details of their request and submit it as they normally would. Flocksy's intuitive system will take over from there, matching the request to the Flocksy Virtual Assistant with the right set of skills for the job.In addition to the new virtual assistant service, Flocksy has added the ability to get graphic design projects delivered in the popular design apps, Canva and Figma - making last-minute edits a breeze.FLOCKSY'S NEW WEBSITEThe website features an impressive new look designed by their own team of web developers and digital artists. Not only does it look wonderful, but it includes user-friendly navigation and informative content to help visitors understand their wide array of marketing services as well."We're committed to providing our clients with the best possible service and support," said Nalia, Customer Relations Manager "Our new website is just one way we're doing that."The new website features a clean and modern design, with easy-to-navigate menus and clear calls to action. Visitors can learn about Flocksy's services, meet the team, read case studies of successful client campaigns, and access a variety of resources; such as blog posts, in-depth reviews, and demo videos. The new site also highlights Flocksy's beloved“flock” of creative team members in the form of portraits and features across the new pages and includes more information on their new offerings. The redesign will make the extensive list of services Flocksy offers easier to understand and visualize for new and current customers. The website is also fully responsive, so it looks great on all devices - from desktops to smartphones.Flocksy CEO Sam Ryan said about the new site redesign: "2023 was a great year for us at Flocksy. We added new services, grew our team, and got even faster. Our brand new website really shows who we are and what we do, and we couldn't be more proud. We can't wait to see what 2024 brings!”Flocksy is inviting visitors to explore their new website. If you'd like to take a look at the impressive work they've created for clients, their extensive portfolio will show you a wide array of designs. Flocksy's new“How It Works'' page is also a helpful step-by-step guide to signing up for and using Flocksy's platform. After you've explored the website, you can sign up for their newsletters to stay up to date on their ever-expanding list of creative services. For media inquiries, contact George Ryan at ...."We're so proud of the new website," said Sarah, Flocksy's Marketing Manager. "It's everything we wanted it to be: user-friendly, beautiful, and demonstrates clearly who we are as a company. We're confident that every member of our 'flock' at Flocksy will love it."

