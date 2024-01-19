Demeter Tactical Investments Signs New Deal With RIA Firm, Expanding Advisory Services From Institutional To Main Street

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Hedge Fund manager is $200 million closer to its' $1 billion 2024 goal.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Demeter Tactical Investments Corp., a leading investment management firm, has announced a new partnership with J. Hagan Capital, a prominent investment advisory firm with offices in Kentucky, Louisiana and South Carolina. This deal marks a significant milestone for Demeter as it expands its services to include asset management for RIA firms. This is the first major deal of its kind for Demeter, which has primarily focused on developing top-performing hedge fund strategies for institutions.Under this new partnership, Demeter will provide asset management services to a portion of J. Hagan Capital's clients, expecting to add over $200 million of assets to its management platform. This move is expected to further solidify Demeter's position as a leading hedge fund manager and expand its reach to a wider range of investors. The partnership will also allow J. Hagan Capital to offer its clients access to Demeter's proven investment strategies and expertise."We are thrilled to announce this new partnership with J. Hagan Capital," said Demeter's CEO, Jeffrey A. Sexton. "This is a significant step for us as we expand our services to RIA firms. We are confident that our proven track record of delivering strong returns for our institutional clients will translate to success for J. Hagan Capital's clients as well. This first step puts our $1 billion objective within the next year very much in focus."This partnership comes at a time when the demand for alternative investments, such as hedge funds, is on the rise. With Demeter's expertise and J. Hagan Capital's established client base, this deal is expected to bring mutual benefits to both firms and their clients.For more information on Demeter Tactical Investments and its services, contact ....

Demeter Tactical Investments Corp.

Demeter Tactical Investments Corp.

email us here