Three Sweet Perks Launch To Help LA Pet Parents Feed And Pamper Their Furry Kids

Love to pamper and feed your pet kid; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to Join The Pet Party and earn generous gift cards

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals; and rewards referrals to companies hiring professional staff with sweet perks.

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies sweet employment solutions by finding talented professionals; and funds meaningful work program for kids 'The Sweetest Gigs.'It's a Sweet Day in LA. Recruiting for Good launches the three sweetest perks for pet parents to pamper and feed furry kids .How Pet Parents Earn Sweet Perks1. Refer a company hiring professional staff to Recruiting for Good.2. After successfully helping company find a new employee and earning finder's fee; R4G will reward 3 sweet perks.2. Person who initiates referral earns three ($1,000 gift cards) for favorite pet food shop, pet friendly restaurant, and pet groomer.According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good, "In an effort to expand our work program for kids; we're rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with the sweetest pet perks! 1st 10 Pet Parents who successfully participate will earn 1 year wine club from Nectar of The Dogs!"AboutAre you a really sweet pet parent, love to pamper and feed your furry kid? Join The Pet Party. Staffing agency, is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with the sweetest pet perks. To learn more visitSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit:Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values.

