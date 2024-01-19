Barbados To Launch Citizen Services Contact Centre

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (GIS) – The government of Barbados will be taking a major step towards improving public service delivery with the launch of its new Citizen Services Contact Centre (CSCC) on January 23, 2024.

As part of government's commitment to providing citizen-centric governance, this initiative has been designed to make it more convenient for Barbadians to voice concerns, file complaints, and offer suggestions about government services, all from the comfort of their homes.

Enhanced efficiency and accessibility

This Contact Centre will be staffed by a team of highly trained and dedicated agents who are committed to providing prompt, courteous, and professional service. The facility will process communications from citizens that are received via telephone calls, email, or WhatsApp messaging.

The role of the CSCC team will not replace frontline telephone, e-mail, or messaging services in ministries, departments and agencies ( MDAs ). It is the decision of citizens whether they will contact the CSCC team, or the MDAs directly.

The CSCC is therefore intended to work with existing call centres of the government to respond to:



Reports of dissatisfaction with the quality of government service in any area of public service delivery;

Calls related to critical services, particularly where attempts to reach the core ministry has been unsuccessful;

Requests for information on government programmes, policies, and procedures; Feedback on government services and suggestions for improvements.

A commitment to transparency and accountability

The launch of the CSCC underscores the government's commitment to transparency and accountability. By centralising communication and making services more accessible, the Contact Centre will empower citizens to actively participate in shaping their communities and government.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office with responsibility for culture, senator Dr Shantal Munro-Knight, said:

“The Citizen Services Contact Centre is a game-changer for how citizens interact with their government. This initiative is all about putting people first and making sure that everyone has equal access to the services they need. We are confident that the contact centre will make a significant difference in the lives of Barbadians.

“This is just the first step in the process. Over the long term, the government will be working to standardise call centre services to further enhance citizen satisfaction with the delivery of government services.”

The post Barbados to launch citizen services contact centre appeared first on Caribbean News Global .