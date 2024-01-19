               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Central Bank Of Barbados’ To Review 2023 Economy


1/19/2024 3:15:09 PM

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Central Bank of Barbados

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The Central Bank of Barbados' has scheduled a review of Barbados' economy in 2023, for January 31, 2024, and advised the following:

“The Central Bank of Barbados will publish its review of Barbados' economy in 2023 during a press conference on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 11:00.

The review will be livestreamed on the bank's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

On that day, Governor Dr Kevin Greenidge will share how much the economy grew over the past 12 months, as well as provide an update on other key economic indicators, including Barbados' debt-to-GDP ratio, the level of international reserves , the rate of inflation , and the unemployment rate .

“Governor Dr Greenidge will also give his outlook for the economy in 2024.”


