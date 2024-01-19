(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Stocks in Play
1/19/2024 - 11:37 AM EST - Jackpot Digital Inc. : Has signed a licensing agreement to install two of the Company's Jackpot Blitz® dealerless poker ETGs at Odawa Casino Resort, located in Emmet County, Michigan, further expanding the Company's growing Jackpot Blitz® footprint. The installations are subject to Jackpot obtaining the customary regulatory and licensing approvals. Jackpot Digital Inc. shares V are trading unchanged at $0.07.
