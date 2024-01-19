(MENAFN- Baystreet) Spirit Lifted by Q4 Forecast

Macy's Cuts Deep into WorkforceWayfair Perks on LayoffsCAT Dips on Fuel Cell DemonstrationFord Cuts F-150 Lightning Production As Demand Slows Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Friday, January 19, 2024

Five of the Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Today

One of the most intriguing artificial intelligence (AI) opportunities right now is in the healthcare space, most notably in waiting rooms. For far too long, backed-up waiting rooms – and long wait times – at healthcare clinics have frustrated patients and have led to physician burnout. However, by replacing the current '70s-era system of resource allocation with AI-driven technology, such as the one offered by MedBright (CSE: MBAI) (OTCQB: MBAIF), greater efficiency is realized. In fact, its flagship product, MedMatrix allows clinics to better predict patient needs and prioritize resources, leading to higher patient satisfaction and improved clinic revenue. Even better, MedBright AI's stated target of creating a 10% improvement in that market represents a $220 billion opportunity for the company.

Aside from MedBright, other top AI companies to be aware of include Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Bullfrog AI Holdings (NASDAQ: BFRG), Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY), and GE Healthcare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC).

MedBright (CSE: MBAI) (OTCQB: MBAIF) Set to Present at CEM and Maxim Group Conferences

MedBright AI Investments Inc . announced today that they will be presenting at both the CEM Bahamas Small-Cap Conference, and Maxim Group's 2024 Healthcare IT Conference in the upcoming week.

CEM destination events link public and private issuers with top-tier investors through 1:1 meetings and networking at select venues across North America. MedBright AI is scheduled to have 18 one-on-one meetings with small-cap investment advisors, portfolio managers, institutional investors, and high net worth individuals, followed by two days of networking with over 60 qualified prospect investors. The CEM Bahamas event takes place January 18-20, 2024.

Maxim Group's 2024 Healthcare IT Virtual Conference is hosted by Allen Klee, Senior Research Analyst at Maxim Group, and sits down with healthcare IT companies to discuss solutions to improve health outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, benefit healthcare providers, and improve customer experience. This event starts at 9:00 A.M. ET on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. To join this event, please register here .

Other related developments from around the markets include:

Nvidia recently reported revenue for the third quarter ended October 29, 2023, of $18.12 billion, up 206% from a year ago and up 34% from the previous quarter. GAAP earnings per diluted share for the quarter were $3.71, up more than 12x from a year ago and up 50% from the previous quarter. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $4.02, up nearly 6x from a year ago and up 49% from the previous quarter.“Our strong growth reflects the broad industry platform transition from general-purpose to accelerated computing and generative AI,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, a technology-enabled drug development company using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics, announced early results from its collaboration with the Lieber Institute for Brain Development (LIBD) that could revolutionize the understanding and treatment of psychiatric disorders. The early findings from this global strategic partnership have successfully stratified brain expression data, offering what may turn out to be unprecedented insights into psychiatric conditions.“This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in psychiatric research,” said Vin Singh, CEO of BullFrog AI.“By employing our LEAPTM platform on LIBD's unrivaled brain data, we've gained invaluable ground into unraveling the biological underpinnings of psychiatric disorders. These preliminary findings have the potential to not only deepen our understanding but also pave the way for developing more targeted and effective treatments that set the stage for us to seek out revenue-generating strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical companies.”

Butterfly Network, a digital health company transforming care through the power of portable, semiconductor-based ultrasound technology and intuitive software, announced the FDA clearance of its next-generation handheld point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) system, Butterfly iQ3. The new device is the company's third iteration of the world's first semiconductor-based single-probe, whole-body ultrasound system. Butterfly iQ3 features a brand-new ergonomic design and will deliver double the data processing speed for optimized image resolution, sensitivity and penetration, as well as faster 3D capabilities to power novel, automated image capture modes: iQ Slice and iQ Fan.

GE Healthcare Technologies announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire MIM Software , a global provider of medical imaging analysis and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the practice of radiation oncology, molecular radiotherapy, diagnostic imaging, and urology at imaging centers, hospitals, specialty clinics, and research organizations worldwide. GE HealthCare expects to leverage MIM Software's imaging analytics and digital workflow capabilities across various care areas to accelerate innovation and differentiate its solutions for the benefit of patients and healthcare systems around the world.

Legal Disclaimer / Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this article contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Winning Media is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Winning Media is only compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation. Pursuant to an agreement Winning Media has been paid three thousand five hundred dollars for advertising and marketing services for MedBright AI. by MedBright AI. We own ZERO shares of MedBright AI. Please click here for disclaimer.

Contact:

Ty Hoffer

Winning Media

281.804.7972

[email protected]







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks