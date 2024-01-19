(MENAFN- Baystreet) G Mining Hits 52-Week High on Recognition

Tricon at 52-Week High on Blackstone Deal Tricon Residential Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.87 Friday. Tricon and Blackstone (NYSE: BX) today announced that they have entered into an arrangement agreement under which Blackstone Real Estate Partners X together with Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. will acquire all outstanding common shares of Tricon for approximately C$15.17 per Common Share in cash.Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $81.03 Friday. No news stories available today.Bluestone Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 59 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Cascades Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.71 Friday. No news stories available today.Spectral Medical Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 50 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Farmers Edge Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 34 cents Friday. No news stories available today.G Mining Ventures Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.80 Friday. No news stories available today.Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $91.55 Friday. No news stories available today.Mega Uranium Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 50 cents Friday. No news stories available today.OverActive Media Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 29.5 cents Friday. No news stories available today.ONEX Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $101.50 Friday. No news stories available today.Propel Holdings Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $16.13 Friday. No news stories available today.Thermal Energy International Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 29 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Uranium Royalty Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.75 Friday. No news stories available today.Waste Connections Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $202.80 Friday. No news stories available today.Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp (C) hit a new 52-week high of $2.48 Friday. No news stories available today.TMX Group Limited (T.X) hit a new 52-week high of $32.62 Friday. No news stories available today.

