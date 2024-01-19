Dione Shawnne Oerther, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2023 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Working within a closely-knit community, Dione is a seasoned realtor at Berkshire Hathaway Hudkins, REALTORS in Monroe, Michigan and loves her real estate career.

A life-time resident of Monroe County, Dione is a graduate of Monroe County Community College with an Associate of Science Degree in Business. She holds various professional certifications, such as e-PRO®, Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA), REALTOR®, Worldwide ERC, Relocation Specialist, Forever Agent®, and VA Loan Certified (VALC).

Whether clients are just beginning their real estate journey or have a clear vision, having a knowledgeable expert by their side is indispensable. Dione leverages her extensive industry experience to aid them in finding their ideal home and transforming it into a sanctuary.

Notably, Dione has garnered prestigious accolades, including the recognition as the Top Selling Agent of the Year in 2020, 2022 and 2023 for BHHS Hudkins and received the BHHS Corporate Leading Edge Society Award in 2020, 2021 and 2022. Additionally, she has been elected to serve on the 2024 Board of Directors for SEBAR.

With a genuine passion for helping people, Dione is proficient in problem-solving and unwavering in her dedication to clients. She understands the importance of continuous progress in any endeavor and hustles to get the job done. She is the Vice-President of Relocation Sales for BHHS Hudkins and works with relocation clients, first-time homebuyers, empty nesters, investors, families that have lost a loved one and have to sell their home and renters that are looking to make their dream of home ownership come true. She customizes her service based on the client's needs and timeline so that she can meet and exceed her client's expectations.

Placing her clients at the forefront, Dione adheres to the golden rule, treating everyone with the same respect she would expect. She finds joy in engaging with new individuals, guiding them through life changes with enthusiasm and a commitment to making a positive impact and giving them hope as she travels with them on their real estate journey.