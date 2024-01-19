Jeana Dalton, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2023 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Jeana is a licensed real estate agent with Realty ONE Group Grand in Springfield, Missouri. Her true passion lies in assisting families in finding their forever homes, guiding them through the process from start to close.

Extending her expertise beyond real estate, Jeana serves as a notary and project manager, overseeing various projects. She is also a certified makeup artist, personal trainer and nutritionist (in training), DIY expert, planner extraordinaire, and organizational whiz.

Raised in the electric energy of Las Vegas, Jeana has seamlessly carried that spark to the heart of the Midwest. Her love for hosting lively gatherings and creating inviting spaces extends beyond homes; it is ingrained in her approach to real estate. She understands the importance of finding a home that resonates with one's lifestyle, aspirations, and values.

Her diverse skill set allows her to approach real estate with creativity, precision, and a knack for understanding individual needs. Whether it's finding that cozy family space, a stylish bachelor pad, or an investment opportunity, Jeana is committed to making each client's real estate journey seamless and enjoyable.

Balancing a bustling household with a loving spouse and seven children, including 4 boys and 3 girls, Jeana values structure and adheres to a well-planned schedule. To assist others in managing their own chaotic lives, she offers the Life on Purpose Planner through her online store, which has proven to be a valuable resource.