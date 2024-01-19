David Tibbs, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2023 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)





David is a successful realtor at Hodges Real Estate, LLC in Montgomery, Alabama. His expertise extends to residential properties as well as recreational and agricultural land.

Prior to his career in the real estate industry, David dedicated 36 years of his life to serving as an investigator and as the Director of the Special Services Division for the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

David takes immense pride in supporting AHERO (America's Heroes Enjoying Recreation Outdoors), an organization dedicated to connecting Veterans and First Responders with patriotic individuals from local communities through the organization of outdoor events and social activities.

Driven by a passion for connecting with people, David credits his success in cultivating new relationships to his approach of building one client connection at a time. His faith in Jesus and unwavering trust in God's plan for his life further fuel his journey.

Outside of real estate, David enjoys spending time with family, being active in church (Brush Poppers Cowboy Church), hunting, fishing, and shooting sports. His idea of quiet time is time spent on a tractor.