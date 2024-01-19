Donna Cox, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2023 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Donna is a real estate sales associate and top producer at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Property Place in Titusville, Florida. She specializes in residential real estate for buyers, sellers, and investors.

Initially entering the field through investments, Donna took a class so that she would know what she was doing in real estate investing. She started part-time and then switched to full-time not long after realizing her passion for real estate.

Boasting over four decades of experience, Donna is renowned for her exceptional listening skills and commitment to treating clients with the utmost care, resulting in a legacy of generational referrals.

Her outstanding achievements include receiving prestigious accolades such as the Who's Who in Florida Award, Home Snaps Five-Star Client Service Award, Real Trends America's Best Award, America's Best Realtor Award, Chairman's Circle Award, The Legend Award for 5 years, and The Legend Award for 10 years. Her long-standing success is a testament to her dedication and excellence in the real estate profession.