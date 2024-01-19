Mykeedah Patillo, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2023 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Jan 19, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Mykeedah is a real estate investor and the proud business owner of 100 Properties, LLC in Atlanta, Georgia.

Specializing in residential and commercial real estate and land, Mykeedah focuses on a diverse range of properties, including single-family homes, multi-family units, duplexes, and quads. She also offers her units for rent and serves as her own property manager.

With a decade of service as an Aircraft Mechanic in the Air Force, Mykeedah embarked on a new journey upon retirement, discovering her passion for real estate investment. Her father, an experienced investor himself, played a crucial role in guiding her through the intricacies of property location, innovative financing strategies, and the secure management of investments. He generously shared his knowledge and expertise in carpentry, updates, and property rehabilitation, equipping Mykeedah with formidable skills.

Her journey from a dedicated Air Force veteran to a seasoned real estate investor and business owner is a testament to her dedication, thirst for knowledge, focus on overcoming challenges, and willingness to do whatever it takes to achieve her goals.