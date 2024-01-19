Julia Capaldi, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2023 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Julia is a licensed Realtor at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach. Her focus includes the sale of 'condos to castles' and everything in between in DE and PA.

Now a Delaware resident for 25 years, Julia's diverse professional background began at a Title company and has circled back to real estate, where she intends to continue and excel at serving her clients.

A teacher at heart, Julia finds joy in educating her clients about the intricacies of transactions and presenting them with various options. Her excellent interpersonal skills and genuine enjoyment of the real estate industry set her apart.

Real estate, for Julia, is a passion that has equipped her with invaluable knowledge. Continuously learning and adapting to new developments in the field, she is dedicated to enhancing her ability to assist clients and develop long lasting relationships.

Julia credits her success to exceptional mentors and associations and her resilience during challenging times. Among her notable achievements are the Leading Edge and Honor Society Awards, Seller Representative Specialist Certification and several Breakfast of Champions Awards.

She is also Past President of the Brandywine Hundred Rotary Club, a retired Massage Therapist (14 years experience), is now involved in the composting efforts associated with Plastic Free Delaware, and has over 30 years experience in the fitness industry, now teaching Yoga and Step Classes at the local YMCA.

Outside of real estate, Julia finds joy in her faith, family, friends, fitness, sunshine, laughter, and animals - not to forget her love for PIZZA!