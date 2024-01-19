Sandy Balwan, MD, An Internist With Northwell Health Clinical Integration Network IPA

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Jan 19, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Dr. Balwan is a New York-based Northwell Health physician who specializes in internal medicine. She is the Executive Director and Chief Medical Officer at Northwell Health Clinical Integration Network IPA.

As such, she is responsible for strategizing departmental operations and creating alignment programs for Northwell Health's network of community-based providers. In this role, Dr. Balwan partners with network providers to achieve quality and manage the total cost of care for defined patient populations tied to Northwell's value-based contracts.

Before she transitioned to medical director for Northwell's Delivery System Reform Incentive Program (DSRIP), Dr. Balwan was associate chair in Northwell's Department of Medicine. Shortly after, she was promoted to her current role overseeing the Northwell Health IPA.

Receiving her Medical Degree at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Dr. Balwan completed her internal medicine residency at North Shore University Hospital and served as chief resident. She joined Northwell Health in 1997, where she has since held several academic roles, including faculty member in the Division of General Internal Medicine, inaugural director of the Medicine Residency Clinic, as well as associate program director, program director, and site director at Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

Specializing in the medical treatment of adults, Dr. Balwan is board certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). The ABIM is a physician-led, non-profit, independent evaluation organization driven by doctors who want to achieve higher standards for better care in a rapidly changing world.

Extending beyond her clinical role, Dr. Balwan serves as an Associate Professor of Medicine at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell.

Internal medicine is the medical specialty dealing with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of adult diseases. Physicians specializing in internal medicine are called internists. They manage and prevent common and complex diseases by providing comprehensive care and promoting overall well-being.

Learn More about Dr. Sandy Balwan:

Through her findatopdoc profile, or through Northwell Health,

About FindaTopDoc

FindaTopDoc is a digital health information company that helps connect patients with local physicians and specialists who accept your insurance. Our goal is to help guide you on your journey toward optimal health by providing you with the know-how to make informed decisions for you and your family.