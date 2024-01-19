Jennifer Udis, MA, LPC, NCC, Licensed Professional Counselor

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Jennifer, a licensed professional counselor in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, extends her services to clients statewide through telehealth. She is deeply passionate about guiding them through challenges, fostering healing, and promoting growth in their lives.

Employing a client-centered approach, Jennifer tailors her therapy methods to meet the unique needs of each individual. Her go-to modalities include Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, and Solution Focused Therapy. These approaches facilitate a shared understanding of the client's reality, enabling collaborative efforts to make progress in their overall well-being.

Graduating with her Master of Arts Degree from The College of New Jersey in 2017, Jennifer decided to become a therapist because she has always wanted to help people.

“I feel a sense of accomplishment when I help others and it is a very rewarding experience. As I grew up, many people helped to ensure that I was safe and successful so it is important to me that I do the same for others. I truly enjoy seeing individuals become the best versions of themselves.”

Having typically worked with children, pre-teens, adolescents, and adults, Jennifer has years of experience helping clients who struggle with anxiety, depression, mood disorders, anger management, stress management, eating disorders, PTSD and trauma, and grief.

Emphasizing the importance of asking questions to comprehend her clients' feelings, Jennifer gathers relevant information that aids in understanding them as individuals. Recognizing the uniqueness of each person, she prioritizes active listening before formulating approaches tailored to each client's specific needs and preferences.

