Richard S. Pinto, MD, A Neuroradiologist With Northwell Health

A determined neuroradiologist, Dr. Pinto practices in Staten Island, New York. With a career spanning several decades, he has become synonymous with excellence in the field, dedicating his expertise to the precise diagnosis and treatment of injuries and diseases through advanced medical imaging techniques.

Throughout his academic career, the doctor's journey towards becoming a seasoned radiologist commenced at New York University, where he earned his Doctor of Medicine degree in 1975. His commitment to medical excellence led him to the New York Medical College at St Vincent's Hospital and Medical Center of New York, where he completed his internship in Internal Medicine, gaining invaluable experience in the comprehensive care of patients. Continuing his pursuit of knowledge and specialization, he undertook his residency at the prestigious NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

An expert in his field, Dr. Pinto is board-certified in radiology by the American Board of Radiology (ABR). The ABR is a not-for-profit physician-led organization that oversees the certification and ongoing professional development of specialists in diagnostic radiology, interventional radiology, radiation oncology, and medical physics.

Neuroradiology is a subspecialty of radiology focusing on the diagnosis and characterization of abnormalities of the central and peripheral nervous system, spine, and head and neck using neuroimaging techniques. Neuroradiologists are doctors who focus on diagnosing conditions of the spine, neck, head, and central nervous system. They use medical equipment, such as computed tomography or magnetic resonance imaging machines, to identify problems.

