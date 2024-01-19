Dr. Sean Altman, PT, DPT, CPT, Cert SMT, Cert DN, A Physical Therapist With Breiner Whole

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Jan 19, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Dr. Altman is a standout figure in the realm of physical therapy. He has successfully treated a diverse spectrum of patients, including those with complex conditions such as Lyme Disease, Fibromyalgia, Migraines, Autoimmune disorders, orthopedic injuries, prenatal concerns, spine disorders, chronic pain disorders, and neurologic conditions. In addition, his proficiency is further underscored by his advanced training in an array of techniques, including Dry Needling, Cupping, Myofascial Release, Frequency Specific Microcurrent, and Shockwave Therapy.

As a Doctor of Physical Therapy and Functional Medicine Provider, Dr. Altman is committed to delivering exceptional care that produces optimal results. Unlike typical physical therapy visits, Sean dedicates a substantial amount of time, often an hour or more, to each patient. By leveraging his extensive background and expertise, he skillfully identifies the root cause of his patients' symptoms. From there, he develops a comprehensive plan that not only eliminates the cause but also promotes long-lasting relief.

Before embarking on his professional journey, he set a solid foundation in Molecular Biology from Colgate University, followed by the attainment of a Doctorate in Physical Therapy from Stony Brook University, where he graduated Summa Cum Laude-a testament to his dedication to excellence.

Notably, Dr. Altman's reputation extends beyond clinical practice. His exceptional work at Integrated Pain Solutions in Greenwich, CT, has been featured in CBS and PBS documentaries. Collaborating with a multidisciplinary team of experts in physiatry, regenerative medicine, physical therapy, therapeutic massage, yoga, and meditation, he experienced firsthand the transformative power of teamwork in achieving remarkable and lasting patient outcomes.

Continuously advancing his efforts, he is a member of the American Physical Society, the American Academy of Manipulative Medicine, and the Functional Movement Systems (FMS). Dr. Altman also maintains affiliations with the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), the McKenzie Institute, and the American Council on Exercise (ACE).

Dr. Altman brings his passion and expertise to the esteemed team at Whole-Body Medicine. Joining forces with highly skilled medical providers, he is dedicated to delivering a holistic approach to patient care. By integrating his extensive knowledge with the expertise of his colleagues, Dr. Altman ensures that every patient receives the highest standard of personalized care.

Experience the difference with Dr. Sean Altman and unlock a new level of physical therapy excellence. Whether you're seeking relief from chronic pain, recovering from an injury, or aiming to optimize your performance, Dr. Altman's comprehensive approach and commitment to lasting solutions make him the ideal choice for your physical therapy needs.

Learn More about Dr. Sean Altman:

Through his findatopdoc profile, or through Breiner Whole-Body Health Center,

About FindaTopDoc

FindaTopDoc is a digital health information company that helps connect patients with local physicians and specialists who accept your insurance. Our goal is to help guide you on your journey towards optimal health by providing you with the know-how to make informed decisions for you and your family.