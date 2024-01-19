German Def Minister: War With Russia May Start In Next 5-8 Years

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Germany's Defence Minister, Boris Pistorius, said he expects a
war with Russia in the next five to eight years. To prepare for the
conflict, he wants to revive conscription and take people without
FRG passports into the army, Azernews reports.
"We hear threats from the Kremlin almost every day - most
recently against our friends in the Baltic states. So we have to
take into account that Vladimir Putin will one day attack NATO
countries. Our experts expect this to be possible within five to
eight years," Pistorius told Tagesspiegel.
His office intends to take measures to prepare for a conflict.
Pistorius also wants to open recruitment in the Bundeswehr to
recruits without a German passport. "We are not the first army in
Europe to do this," the minister said.
Mr. Pistorius also outlined plans to improve the efficiency of
Germany's military-industrial complex and said the country had
reached its limits in providing aid to Ukraine.
"We cannot go va-bank, as some people demand. Otherwise, we will
become defenseless," the minister said, asking EU partners to
increase support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
