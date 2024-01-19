All Japanese Shipping Companies Abandons Route Through Red Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Japanese shipping companies have completely stopped transporting
goods through the Red Sea due to the aggravation of the situation
there, Azernews reports, citing a representative
of the Overseas Transportation Department of the Maritime
Department of the Ministry of Public Lands, Infrastructure,
Transport and Tourism of Japan.
"Decisions on routes are made by private shipping companies," he
said. "However, I know that they have stopped moving through the
Red Sea and have chosen the route around the Cape of Good Hope in
the extreme south of Africa to deliver goods to Europe and
back."
The increase in transportation time with such a route change,
the official noted, depends on the characteristics of the vessels.
"However," said a ministry spokesman. "on average, as I have heard,
it has increased by about a week."
"If we talk about Japanese cargo," the official noted, "then as
of last year, specialized vessels for transporting cars were moving
through the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea the most. Container ships
were in second place, followed by bulk carriers of mixed
filling."
Shipping companies in Japan, the official noted, received
warnings about the danger of such a route, in particular, from the
relevant American authorities.
As a result of shelling by Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah
movement, experts believe that the total volume of global maritime
traffic will decrease by 20 percent. This could cause disruptions
in global supply chains and lead to an overall increase in prices
due to higher transportation costs, the Nikkei economic newspaper
noted. Abandoning the route through the Red Sea and switching to
the route through the Cape of Good Hope, taking into account the
cost of fuel, insurance, etc., increases the cost of shipping one
40-foot container by more than three times to 6.6 thousand
dollars.
Approximately 30 percent of all cargo transportation in the
world is carried out in sea containers. In value terms, this
amounts to $1 trillion per year. About 10 percent of all container
traffic previously followed through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.
This route is especially important for the transportation of goods
between Europe and East Asian countries.
