NATO To Begin Biggest Exercises Since Cold War

Next week, the biggest NATO exercises since the end of the Cold
War will begin. They will last for several months, and 90,000
military personnel will take part, Azernews reports, citing American General Christopher Cavoli, the supreme
commander of NATO in Europe.
The Steadfast Defender maneuvers will begin next week and will
last until the end of May. All NATO countries will participate in
them - there are 31 of them - as well as Sweden, which is currently
in the status of a candidate.
The exercises will work out actions in case of an attack by
Russia on one of the NATO member countries. Such an attack will
bring into force the fifth clause of the NATO treaty, which
provides for collective protection. It has been used only once in
history - after September 11, 2001.
Previously, the largest since the Cold War took place in 2018 in
Norway, with about 51,000 military personnel taking part.
Steadfast Defender will take place in different countries, from
North America to the eastern borders of NATO. 50 warships, 80
aircraft and more than 1,100 combat vehicles will take part.
The chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Rob Bauer, said
that the scale of the exercises indicates a new degree of readiness
for the alliance. In his opinion, civil society should be better
prepared for a possible war with Russia.
"We must understand that peace is not guaranteed. That's why we
have plans, that's why we are preparing for a conflict. We are not
looking for conflict, but we must be ready in case of an attack,"
he said.
According to him, due to the war in Ukraine, Russia has
significantly fewer ground forces, but air and sea forces are still
strong.
