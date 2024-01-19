Google To Allocate $1Bn To Build Data Center In UK

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Google (part of Alphabet Inc.) is investing $1 billion to build a data center in the UK, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The data center will be built on a 33-acre site in Waltham Cross (Hertfordshire).

"Once completed, the project will provide critical computing power to businesses across the UK, supporting innovation in artificial intelligence and helping to provide reliable digital services to Google Cloud customers and Google users in the UK and abroad," the statement said.