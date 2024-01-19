               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Google To Allocate $1Bn To Build Data Center In UK


1/19/2024 3:10:32 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Google (part of Alphabet Inc.) is investing $1 billion to build a data center in the UK, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The data center will be built on a 33-acre site in Waltham Cross (Hertfordshire).

"Once completed, the project will provide critical computing power to businesses across the UK, supporting innovation in artificial intelligence and helping to provide reliable digital services to Google Cloud customers and Google users in the UK and abroad," the statement said.

MENAFN19012024000195011045ID1107744035

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search