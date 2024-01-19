Google To Allocate $1Bn To Build Data Center In UK

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Google (part of Alphabet Inc.) is investing $1 billion to build
a data center in the UK, Azernews reports, citing
foreign media outlets.
The data center will be built on a 33-acre site in Waltham Cross
(Hertfordshire).
"Once completed, the project will provide critical computing
power to businesses across the UK, supporting innovation in
artificial intelligence and helping to provide reliable digital
services to Google Cloud customers and Google users in the UK and
abroad," the statement said.
