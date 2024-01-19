Japan PM Intends To Dissolve Faction In Ruling Party

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida intends to dissolve the faction in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which he headed until December 2023, amid a scandal over financial reporting violations, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

"I am exploring the possibility of dissolution. We must consider this option if its implementation will restore public confidence in politics," the publication quotes the head of government as saying.

Kishida's corresponding intention may lead to the dissolution of other LDP factions.

According to the Kyodo news agency, in connection with the scandal, the Japanese prosecutor's office is preparing to file a case for financial reporting violations against the former accountant of the internal party group of ex-LDP Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai, as well as against the accountant of the faction, which was headed by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during his lifetime.

Earlier, the agency reported that a similar case would be filed against the former accountant of the Kishida faction.