Japan PM Intends To Dissolve Faction In Ruling Party

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida intends to dissolve the
faction in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which he
headed until December 2023, amid a scandal over financial reporting
violations, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
"I am exploring the possibility of dissolution. We must consider
this option if its implementation will restore public confidence in
politics," the publication quotes the head of government as
saying.
Kishida's corresponding intention may lead to the dissolution of
other LDP factions.
According to the Kyodo news agency, in connection with the
scandal, the Japanese prosecutor's office is preparing to file a
case for financial reporting violations against the former
accountant of the internal party group of ex-LDP Secretary General
Toshihiro Nikai, as well as against the accountant of the faction,
which was headed by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during his
lifetime.
Earlier, the agency reported that a similar case would be filed
against the former accountant of the Kishida faction.
