               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Inflation In Japan In 2023 Reaches Record In 41 Years


1/19/2024 3:10:31 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Japan's core consumer inflation in 2023 was a record 3.1% in 41 years, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

This is evidenced by statistics published by the Japanese Ministry of Administrative Affairs and Communications.

In 2022, the inflation rate was 2.3%. The key indicator reflecting the increase in prices in the country includes the cost of fuel, but does not take into account the prices of perishable products, since they are subject to too strong fluctuations.

It is based on this index that the Bank of Japan sets an inflation target. Taking into account these goods, inflation in Japan reached 3.2% in 2023, and excluding perishable products and fuels - 4%.

The key causes of inflation in Japan remain rising energy and food prices, as well as the continued weakening of the national currency.

MENAFN19012024000195011045ID1107744032

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search