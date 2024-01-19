Inflation In Japan In 2023 Reaches Record In 41 Years

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Japan's core consumer inflation in 2023 was a record 3.1% in 41
years, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
This is evidenced by statistics published by the Japanese
Ministry of Administrative Affairs and Communications.
In 2022, the inflation rate was 2.3%. The key indicator
reflecting the increase in prices in the country includes the cost
of fuel, but does not take into account the prices of perishable
products, since they are subject to too strong fluctuations.
It is based on this index that the Bank of Japan sets an
inflation target. Taking into account these goods, inflation in
Japan reached 3.2% in 2023, and excluding perishable products and
fuels - 4%.
The key causes of inflation in Japan remain rising energy and
food prices, as well as the continued weakening of the national
currency.
