Atletico Knocks Real Madrid Out Of The Spanish Cup

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Atletico beat Real Madrid in the 1/8 final of the Spanish Cup in
the Madrid derby, Azernews reports, citing foreign
media outlets.
The match at the Civitas Metropolitano stadium in Madrid ended
with the victory of the "matrasnikov" with a score of 4:2.
The main time of the match ended with a score of 2:2. Samuel
Lino and Alvaro Morata scored for Atletico. Joselu scored a goal
for Real Madrid. There is also an autogall in the passive of
Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak.
In the 100th minute, Atletico striker Antoine Griezmann brought
the team victory in the match. The final point in the match was set
by Rodrigo Riquelme.
Thus, Atletico reached the quarterfinals of the Spanish Cup, and
Real Madrid completed participation in the tournament.
It should be noted that Real Madrid is the current winner of the
Spanish Cup. In the final match of last season, the royal club beat
Osasuna 2-1.
