Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Meets With His Tanzanian Counterpart


1/19/2024 3:10:29 PM

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with his Tanzanian counterpart Jenoiri Yusuf Makamba, Azernews reports.

The meeting was held on the margins of the 19th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) countries in Uganda.

The Ministers discussed the interaction between Azerbaijan and Tanzania within the framework of international organizations, as well as issues of bilateral cooperation.

