Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Meets With His Tanzanian Counterpart

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with
his Tanzanian counterpart Jenoiri Yusuf Makamba, Azernews reports.
The meeting was held on the margins of the 19th Summit of Heads
of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) countries
in Uganda.
The Ministers discussed the interaction between Azerbaijan and
Tanzania within the framework of international organizations, as
well as issues of bilateral cooperation.
MENAFN19012024000195011045ID1107744029
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.