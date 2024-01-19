               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Near Kherson, Russian Drone Drops Explosives On Water Utility Crew


(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the suburbs of Kherson, Russians dropped explosives from a drone on the emergency crew of the Kherson Vodokanal utility company.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko reported this in Telegram .

"In the suburbs of Kherson, the Russians dropped explosives from a drone on the emergency team of the Kherson Vodokanal of the Kherson City Council," the statement reads.

As noted, the enemy attack damaged the emergency repair vehicle of the utility company.

According to preliminary data, there were no injuries among the employees. The information is being clarified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, almost 1,000 people worked at the Kherson water utility, which is a municipal enterprise of the city council. Currently, the staff has significantly decreased to 600, due to the dismissal of specialists who cannot withstand the workload and work under constant shelling.

