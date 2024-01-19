Woman Killed And One Wounded In Kherson Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 50-year-old woman was killed in the shelling of Kherson, and a 16-year-old boy was wounded.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"Russians attacked residential buildings in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. A 50-year-old woman was killed in her own apartment as a result of the shelling... A 16-year-old boy also sustained shrapnel wounds," the post reads.

Russians shelling

It is noted that the wounded teenager was taken to the hospital for medical care.

The head of Kherson RMA Roman Mrochko informed that the boy's left leg was injured, and doctors are now preparing him for an urgent operation.

Mrochko added that rescuers found the body of the deceased woman in one of the apartments of a four-story building that was damaged by shelling.

Near, Russian drone drops explosives on water utility crew

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the suburbs of Kherson, the attackers dropped explosives from a drone on the emergency crew of the water utility.