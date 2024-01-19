Russia Keeps Two Ships In Black Sea, One With Kalibrs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Black Sea, Russia keeps two ships on combat duty, including one Kalibr cruise missile carrier, with a total volley of up to 8 missiles.
According to Ukrinform, the Operational Command "South" reports this on Faceboo .
"There are 2 ships of the enemy fleet in the Black Sea, including 1 surface-to-air missile carrier armed with 8 Kalibr cruise missiles ," the statement reads.
Russia has one enemy ship in the Sea of Azov.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of 08:00 on January 19, Russia had one ship on combat duty in the Black and Azov Seas, and there were no enemy Kalibr cruise missile carriers in either sea.
