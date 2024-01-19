PO Discusses Decentralization Reform With Members Of EU Delegation To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Oleksii Kuleba met with members of the Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine to discuss the continuation of the decentralization reform.

This is reported by the press service of the Presidential Office, Ukrinform reports.

"The participants focused on discussing the continuation of the decentralization reform and the role of the European Union in supporting and developing Ukrainian communities. The interlocutors also outlined joint plans in this area," the statement said.

As noted, during the meeting, Kuleba emphasized the importance of the coordination role of the EU Delegation in the regions in matters of reconstruction, humanitarian response, development programs and national initiatives of the President of Ukraine, in particular in the activities of regional offices for international cooperation, the "Side by Side" program, school sports leagues and work with internally displaced persons.

In her turn, EU Ambassador Katarina Mathernova noted the important role played by Ukrainian municipalities at the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression and their resilience. She emphasized the importance of local self-government for two strategic processes: EU enlargement and recovery.

The Ambassador also emphasized that the continuation of decentralization reform will remain a crucial element of good governance on the path to European Union accession. Similarly, the local level will contribute to an effective and inclusive recovery process.

"The EU will soon introduce the Ukraine Facility, which will be based on this approach. This will mean capitalizing on the decentralization reform and the potential of local authorities," Mathernova added.

The decentralization reform in Ukraine was launched in 2014 and provides for the strengthening of local self-government; guarantees of vesting local self-government with sufficient powers and resources; transfer of the maximum number of powers that local governments are able to fulfill; creation of united territorial communities, etc.