In Crimea, Paramedics Wear Ukrainian Uniforms, Drive Cars Stolen From Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Simferopol of the temporarily occupied Crimea, paramedics wear Ukrainian uniforms and drive cars stolen from Kherson.

This is reported by the information resource 'Voice of Crimea' on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Employees of the Republican Children's Hospital of Simferopol drive ambulances that were stolen from medical institutions in the Kherson region, according to a volunteer journalist of the 'Voice of Crimea' news agency," the report says.

As reported, there is a shortage of medicines in the temporarily occupied Crimea, so the occupation administrations, on the instructions of the Kremlin, restrict the access of civilians to medicines.