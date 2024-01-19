In Crimea, Paramedics Wear Ukrainian Uniforms, Drive Cars Stolen From Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Simferopol of the temporarily occupied Crimea, paramedics wear Ukrainian uniforms and drive cars stolen from Kherson.
This is reported by the information resource 'Voice of Crimea' on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"Employees of the Republican Children's Hospital of Simferopol drive ambulances that were stolen from medical institutions in the Kherson region, according to a volunteer journalist of the 'Voice of Crimea' news agency," the report says.
As reported, there is a shortage of medicines in the temporarily occupied Crimea, so the occupation administrations, on the instructions of the Kremlin, restrict the access of civilians to medicines.
